Woodhall Spa Golf Club chosen to host 2026 European Amateur Championships

​The European Amateur Championship is heading to the home of England Golf in 2026.

​Woodhall Spa, England Golf’s headquarters and site of its National Golf Centre, has been confirmed as host of the European Golf Association’s flagship male event and will welcome the championship in late June 2026.

The European Amateur Championship, set to be played at The Scandinavian Golf Club in Denmark this summer and at Vasatorps Golf Club in Sweden in 2025, offers an invitation to The Open to its winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With major championship golf on offer as a prize, the championship frequently attracts the top talent in the amateur game from Europe and further afield.

The tournament consistently ranks amongst the strongest amateur stroke play events in the world by the World Amateur Golf Ranking and boasts an impressive list of past participants.

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Sergio Garcia, and Paul Casey have all either won the event or finished on the podium, alongside numerous other notable names.

The par-73 Hotchkin course, ranked as the 58th best course in the world, will provide the test for the 144 players teeing it up in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Measuring at just over 6400 metres (7000 yards) from the championship tees, the heathland layout features no less than 143 cavernous bunkers and has recently undergone a major renovation.

With firm conditions to be expected in June, and gorse and heather ready to collect errant shots, the course will certainly provide a suitable test for the 72-hole event.

The occasion will no doubt see English players, who may have recent history on their side, trying to make the most of home advantage.

The last two EGA individual championships to be held in England have both yielded home winners.