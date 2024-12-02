Woodhall Spa teen golfer Harry Camm crowned Grand Final champion

Woodhall Spa golfer Harry Camm (13) shows off his trophy.

Woodhall Spa golfer Harry Camm was crowned the first-ever Race To Woodhall Overseas Grand Final Champion on Wednesday, at Penina Hotel & Golf Resort, Portugal.

The 13-year-old, playing off a handicap of 32, racked up a stellar 72 points across his two rounds of golf on Tuesday and Wednesday to lift the title.

He said: “I’m happy to win but it was a difficult journey. There were some great players at every stage of competition. I’ve played very well for my standard so I’m really happy.

“In my first round, it was the first time I’ve ever had two birdies in a round, so I’m really pleased – I hit both to about five feet and holed the putts.

“It’s not often you win a free flight and stay in Portugal, I’ve really enjoyed being here, the weather is a lot better than it is back in England and playing my favourite sport in a lovely country, lovely weather – you cant really go wrong can you?”

Camm enjoyed a stellar first round on Tuesday as he racked up 38 points to lead the way, thanks to two birdie-twos, and three pars. Kibworth’s Joe Pinnock and Peterborough Milton’s Ian Smith were hot on his heels after an impressive 36 points on day one, but it was Paul Brine (Knighton Heath) who put the pressure on during day two.

Brine, who won the Race To Woodhall Spa Final in August, had a whirlwind final day, firing 41 points off his handicap of 9. He came in with a total of 64 points, as did Pinnock, before 2024 England Captains Final winner Sylvia Kempsell applied the pressure, along with Smith.

Kempsell, Camm and his playing partner Smith were all in contention to win the title, but a strong 34 points in Camm’s second round was enough to see him amass 72 in total and lift the trophy, as Smith (handicap 8) came 2nd on 67 points, and Kempsell 3rd with 65. Check out the final leaderboard here.