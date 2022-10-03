Woodhall Spa's Ellise Rymer gets England Golf call-up
Woodhall Spa Golf Club youngster Ellise Rymer has once again been named by England Golf in the girls’ squad for 2022-23.
A talented and strong girls’ squad features seven players – six of whom retain their places from last season, including 16-year-old Rymer.
Five players have been rewarded for their excellent form and their potential to develop by winning call-ups to the boys’ squad.
The 12 players selected are drawn from 12 different counties, reflecting the strength of junior golf across England.
And Rymer will be in very familiar surroundings in the coming months as all 12 players will have the chance to work with the England Golf coaching and performance staff at regular sessions to be held at her home club at the National Golf Centre, Woodhall Spa.
These sessions will allow the players to develop all aspects of their game from a technical, physical and mental perspective.