Working relationship suits Sleaford Academicals and Laffletics

Sleaford Laffletics and the Accies have been working together.

Two community sports clubs in Sleaford are enjoying a productive working relationship.

Sleaford Laffletics, an all inclusive disability sports and activities club, have been collaborating with Sleaford Academicals Walking football Club at one of their recent tournaments.

The Accies have chosen to give their fundraising support to Laffletics over the last couple of years.

In their new friends set up refreshments at their tournaments and run a raffle, with all proceeds going to the Laffletics clubs.

"Their contributions have helped support our ability to safely open up the club after Covid-19," said Laura Sellers of Lafletics.

"We were able to buy each of our members their own kit bag with ball, racquet, bean bags."