Wragby father and son duo in fine form

​Wragby father and son athletics duo Jim and Kieran Gillespie have been in tremendous form as the outdoor season continues.

​Thrower Jim was recently in Oxford to compete in the British Masters Throws Pentathlon, representing Ireland in the 60-64 age group.

The competition comprises five events, and you get points for how far you throw each implement, the points are added together and the most points wins.

Jim explained: “The day started with the hammer and my second best throw of the season of 24.93m put me in the top 10.

"Next up was the shot put, and here I finished well up the field with 8.53m, moving up to eighth. Event three is the discus, but a rather below par throw of 26.60m saw me stay in eighth. The Javelin is event number four and a throw of 16.47m was my second best this season and I was still in eighth.

"The fifth and final event is the heavy weight throw, and here I have been the Irish record holder for a number of years, so I gave it my best shot. I threw 9.62m which placed me way up the field, got me some very decent points, and moved me up to sixth position, my best ever placing at this event.

“My final points score of 1,885 was also a season’s best.”

Kieran, meanwhile, has also been in fine form on the track as he competes for Lincoln Wellington AC, setting a personal best time in every race in which he’s taken part.

He started the season with a 100m PB in 11.89 secs at Loughborough, then followed that up at the Yorkshire Championships with a PB in the 400m of 53.75 secs.

He then had 100/200m PB performances at York, running 11.87 in the 100m, improving on his Loughborough effort, then an hour later a PB in the 200m with 24.20 secs.

His most recent performance was in the 400m hurdles, once again at Loughborough, where he ran 57.68 secs which was another PB, improving on his 58.12 from two years ago.