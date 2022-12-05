Wragby thrower Jim sets new national record for Ireland

Wragby’s Jim Gillespie has added another national record to his collection during a Throws Triathlon event in Swindon.

Jim Gillespie, pictured after a previous triumph, was in great form in Swindon.

Competing for Ireland in the 60-64 age category, Jim, who has set several national records in previous age groups in the past, threw 8.89m in the shot, 28.93m in the discus – both of those being personal bests – and then managed 16.56m in the javelin to end with a final points score of 1,238 which in turn broke a long-standing Irish record.

And he was delighted to have made such an impression having not long competed in that category.

Advertisement

Jim said: “I'm ecstatic about breaking the record and adding to the ones I have previously set in younger age groups.

"Having moved up to this new 60-64 age group it's been fantastic to hit the ground running.

Advertisement

"After winning European gold in the Hammer Decathlon in 2019 for the 55-59 age group, I was hoping to add the world title the following year, but Covid put paid to any plans most of us had.

"So I have been planning to succeed in this new age group for over a year now and it has started better than I could have hoped for.”

Advertisement

Jim has competed in athletics since his teenage years, winning the England Schoolboys U17 400m hurdles title and breaking the national record in 1979 – going to school in Leicestershire after his family moved from Ireland in the mid-1960s.

He was asked to represent Ireland when he turned 18 and since then he has done so in a variety of events, ranging from the hurdles to the Decathlon.

Advertisement

He has spent his life involved in sport, particularly in schools, and has worked as a PE teacher in London, Cambridgeshire and latterly Lincolnshire where he was head of PE at Cherry Willingham Sports College in Lincoln for 12 years.