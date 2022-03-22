Young athletes collect series awards at final Junior Open Cross Country race

Sport news.

End of series awards were presented at the sixth and final Boston Junior Open Cross Country event, organised by Boston and District Athletic Club.

Results and performances achieved over the races held each month in the six months period from October 2021 to March 2022 were taken into account.

In the under 15 boys’ age group Patrick McNally (BADAC) was the series winner and at under 13 girls’ level Kirsten Richardson (BADAC) received the series medal for her performances.

In the under 11 boys’ category, Owen Treharne (Sleaford Striders) was first and Damian McNally (BADAC) second.

Both were awarded a series trophy for their consistent achievements during the winter months.

Six runners qualified for end of series awards in the under 11 age group.

The overall winners’ trophy went to Evie Large (Bicker Prep School) with Olivia Lindsey (Newark AC) awarded the runners-up trophy.

Series medals were achieved by Florence Lilly (St Hugh’s School), Eva Goulsbra (Lincoln Wellington AC) Faye Goulsbra (Lincoln Wellington AC) and Erin Norton (BADAC) for their consistent performances.

Ellis Richardson (BADAC) won a series medal for his appearances in the under nine boys’ races.

In the final Saturday morning cross-country competition Patrick McNally led in the field home, recording 8 mins 06 secs for the 1,800m meadowland course.

Under 13 Kirsten Richardson recorded 8 mins 39 secs at the end of her two laps, with under 11 Rubern Frost third across the finish line in 8 mins 44 secs. In the same age group, Erin Norton recorded 9mins 17 secs, ahead of Evie Large, who clocked 10 mins 15 secs.

Damian McNally crossed the finish line in 10 mins 51 secs.

In the event for younger runners, Ellis Richardson completed his single 900m lap in 4 mins 47 secs.