Young cricketers sought for Horncastle teams

Horncastle CC are looking to recruit new players.

Horncastle Cricket Club’s junior sides are on the lookout for new players ahead of the upcoming season.

​The club will welcome any players whether they have played before or want to try something new, whilst also looking forward to welcoming back those who have played for them in previous seasons.

They will offer a free taster trial session on the first week a child attends.

The U16s and U14s will be training on Wednesday’s from 6-7.30pm, starting on Wednesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, the U12s and U10s will train on Fridays from 6-7pm, beginning on Friday, April 11.

If you would like to get in touch with the club, you can either contact them through their Facebook page or by messaging junior co-ordinator Clare Noton by e-mail at [email protected].