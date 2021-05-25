Young kart ace Grayson Wortley is a national champion

Grayson Wortley.

Young kart ace Grayson Wortley has won the Total Karting Zero Electric Championship - a national event.

The six-year-old, who attends Osgodby Primary School, battled it out at the Total Karting Zero Thunderbolt Championship, becoming the first champion in the All Electric British Karting series.

Grayson, who lives in Ketsby, said: “ I loved the electric karts, the instant power makes it really exciting.

“Total Karting Zero has been so much fun, and I have made some really great friends.”

The event is the brainchild of Rob Smedley, an ex-Ferrari and Williams F1 race engineer and current director of data systems for F1.

The championship took place over six weekends at five different locations across the country.

Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers said of the series: “Along with a high level of accessibility, the karts offer complete parity, creating an equal playing field for all, enabling the best drivers to rise to the top.”

The two-day Championship events are labelled arrive and drive, meaning competitors are provided with a fitted, electric race kart and a full race team.

Much like any other karting race the drivers take part a practice session before qualifying, followed by two heats an a final.

Where Total Karting Zero is different is that they believe driver development is key, so included throughout are track walks and support with advice wherever possible, to help the drivers’ on track performance.

Grayson had to race on grids with up to 20 other bambino karters over three days at circuits in Dorset, Northampton and Oxfordshire - where the points from each round were collated to award the title.

Smedley said: “Grayson showed a strong level of skill and performance from the very start of the championship.

“His speed was apparent and his conduct on the track all season has been faultless. Pretty incredible and really impressive for a six-year-old old to show such skill and maturity both on and off track.

“He was the most consistent driver from the start to end of the championship and, therefore, deserved this win.”

However, there is no time for the little champ to relax as he is taking part in three other national series this year, including the Motorsport UK British Championships.