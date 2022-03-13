Young Lincolnshire Bombers announce 2022 fixture schedule

The Bombers.

Lincolnshire Bombers under 16s have announced their 2022 gridiron fixtures.

The American football side kick off the season at the Memorial Hall, Hykeham on Saturday May 7, with a tough tournament against Yorkshire Assassins, Gateshead Senators and Northumberland Vikings.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be followed by away tournaments at Manchester Titans, Wigan Bandits and finally Sheffield Giants.

These tournaments promise to be a fast and furious with a total of six exciting games.

To prepare, the under 16s attended their first pre-season tournament at Nuneaton Jaguars, losing narrowly to the Jaguars 31-26 before beating the Sandwell Steelers 52-9.

Academy head coach Alan Chambers said: "I am excited about the upcoming season, the opposition will be tough but the pre-season game showed we are ahead of schedule with new players linebacker Ty Burrows, cornerback Joe Rowles and running back Zach Taylor all showing great strides during the Nuneaton tournament and Zaehle Toledo winning player of the tournament."

Lincolnshire Bombers U16s and U19s continue to recruit throughout the season.

The Academy trains on at Monks Abbey sports field, Greetwell Field (opposite Lincoln Hospital), Greetwell Road, Lincoln, LN2 5QY every Sunday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.