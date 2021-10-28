Youngster Cawston keeps his cool to earn Boston Squash Club victory over Horncastle

Sports news.

Boston’s squash teams made a welcome and successful return to competitive action, with the Lincolnshire Squash and Racketball Leagues resuming after an 18 month break enforced by the Covid pandemic.

The club’s second team got the season under way by playing host to RAF Cranwell in a Division One tie.

Youngster Greg Cawston took to court first for Boston at number five string, playing some good squash but ultimately losing out 3/1 to a more experienced opponent.

Meanwhile, captain Jason Hadland secured a win at number three – after losing a tight first game his opponent had to withdraw injured.

Following this, debutant David Harris lost out 3/0 in a tough encounter at numbner one.

Number two Matt Cawston lost out in a very tight 3/2 contest.

This left the visitors 3/1 up but when the airmen’s number four failed to turn up, this match – as well as the number five string – were awarded to Boston on a technicality, meaning the home side ultimately prevailed 3/2.

The following evening, the club’s first team travelled to Horncastle A, in what promised to be a tough encounter as the prestigious Lincs Premier League season began.

Boston’s team blended a mixture of youth and experience, with 65-year-old Dave Stones commencing his 45th year playing for the club, and 15-year-old Oliver Cawston embarked upon his debut season.

First on were number three string Ady Proctor and number two Adam Hildred.

Celebrating his birthday, Proctor eased his way to an efficient 3/0 win against Mick Poole, whilst Hildred came back from losing the first game to prevail 3/1 in a gruelling encounter against Robbie Coils.

This put Boston 2/0 up, however this was quickly pegged back to 2/2 as Jake Fountain lost out 3/0 to a very sharp John Zielenski at number four, and number five Dave Stones lost out 3/1 to Tom Miller.

This meant that the fate of the tie rested on the number one strings, with Boston’s Olly Cawston facing off against Horncastle’s Gareth Gill.

Fortunately for Boston, the talented youngster handled the pressure well to complete a 3/0 victory, and hand the overall match to Boston 3/2.

Both teams are again in action tomorrow (Friday), with the second team travelling to Metheringham whilst the first team host another Horncastle side in a 7.15pm start at Rosebery Avenue.