Parthians pull off impressive win in bowls night league

The conclusion of the first round of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw closely fought games on several rinks in the Orchard Health Group First Division, but one outstanding performance was particularly noteworthy.

Somewhat at odds with their current league positions, Parthians, who are seventh, beat Invaders, second, 4-2, in the game of the week. Ron Moore’s rink, with lead Nic Wood and pin Pete Sharman, were in charge from the very start and dominated the two-hour game to win 26-5.

The second rink was a close game, taken by Rod West for Invaders 15-12, but one that Parthians were still challenging to win on the last end.

Top of the league, Holland Fen won 6-0 against Breakaways, who belied their low position in the league to make the Fenmen work hard for victory. Martin Tomlin’s rink built a 14-5 advantage before Breakaways came back to trail by just one shot with one end to go, the final result being 19-16. The other rink was won 19-10.

Victorious Parthians rink against Invaders, with Nic Wood, Ron Moore and Pete Sharman

Third-placed IBC were too good for Dynamics, winning 28-6 for Steve Skelton and 18-11 for Dave Gill.

Golfers encouraging season was maintained with a 6-0 win over Nomads, leaving them clear in fourth-place. Graham Scarboro’s rink controlled their game to win 16-12. Ian Drury’s rink trailed 0-7 and 6-11, but had the better second half to grab the win 15-14 on the last end.

A40 fought hard to win their game 4-2 over struggling Strollers, taking Sue Hoyles’ rink 21-12 for 2 points. Although Jean Cammack’s rink lost to Andy Warne’s Strollers 14-16, they ensured the extras for shot aggregate by keeping the margin of defeat small.

Royal Mail and Hotspurs played out two competitive rinks, Royal Mail claiming 4 points on the last end by winning Ian Smith’s rink 19-16 and getting the shot aggregate by one. Rob Druce took the other rink 16-14 for Hotspurs.

Optimists are leading Cammacks Division Two by 3 points after beating Vectors 5-1, Andrew Reeson’s rink winning comfortably 29-10. Vectors were leading 12-8 on Kevin Rockall’s rink, but Optimists finished well to get a draw, 14-14.

Burtons and Desperados had 6-0 wins to move into second and third above Vikings who had a bye. Burtons faced Shipmates, winning 20-17 for Chris Hill, by virtue of outscoring their opponents 12-2 over seven ends in the middle of the game, and 16-13 for their new skip Dave Allen.

Desperados had two good wins against Kingfishers. John Melless’ rink was ruthless in building a 24-1 lead, eventually winning 26-11 after Kingfishers had rallied somewhat towards the end of the game. Dean Harris skipped his rink to win 22-16, recovering from a slow start that left them 5-13 in arrears after eight ends.

Woodpeckers beat Amateurs 4-2, after dominating on Mike Rhodes’ rink to win 25-6. Jeff Homewood took the other rink for Amateurs 16-8.

Central took 4 points against Phantoms, David Boyne winning 19-12. Graham Taylor’s rink was mostly in control to win 18-16.