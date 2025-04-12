Peter Hickman completes successful test in Spain

Hickman testing in Spain

Peter Hickman was not only celebrating his birthday but also the completion of a successful first official British Superbike championship test of the year at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain.

With the BMW Motorrad Superbike not yet available, Hickman and team mate Davey Todd were riding their 8TEN Racing Superstock bikes and completed the two day test in a respectable 11th and 15th position.

Hickman said: “To be honest I am really happy with how everything went. Our Superbikes are not quite ready, but we still managed to be in the mix and improved in each session on the Stockers. Overall we had a really positive weekend both for us and the PHR Performance team.”

The next outing will be at Donington Park over the weekend of April 18/19 to make final preparations and adjustments prior to the opening round of the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park over the May Day weekend of May 3/5.