PH Mountain Corrugated in the hunt for runners-up spot in Louth Billiards & Snooker League

Jordan Kay ran in a 38 break playing for PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd have joined the race for second spot.

The leaders Dales Poultry & Game suffered a rare defeat when they lost 7-5 to the lowly 8 Ballers but they still increased their lead at the top to six points so their feathers haven't really been ruffled, The hosts who are slowly moving away from the basement danger took the lead through James Heatley who was aided by a couple of breaks for the weekly list, Luke Howard drew the visiting top boys level only to see them fall behind again with Callum Stynes (23-20) giving his side what could be described as a somewhat surprising scoreline.

There's been plenty of interest in the runners-up place just recently and now P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd have joined the race after thrashing Kitchen Solutions 9-3 to go fourth, It was a great start for the hosts with Jordan Kay firing in a 38 break and with Nick Bailey haunting his old team it was four without reply, The visitors were looking for a way back with Craig Young finding the break list but the plug was pulled on any slight hopes of a comeback when Sam Done ploughed on with the home outfits domination and a trip to the leaders awaits.

NT Shaw of Louth have jumped into second spot for now but they've only two matches left to play so it looks like a false position regarding the honours list, It might have looked slightly better if they had finished their match with Sibjon Builders like they started it with Andy Varcoe (31) and Tom Garlick giving them what appeared a healthy lead, but they had a breakdown and couldn't find anyone to rescue them as Dave Johnson and Phil Williamson both replied for the hosts to earn them a 6-6 draw.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 15-110N.T.Shaw of Louth 17-104Louth Travel Centre 16-101P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 16-100Kitchen Solutions 16-97Saltfleetby Snooker Club 15-92Sibjon Builders 15-918 Ballers 16-90G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 16-84Louth Volksworld 14-72Breaks- J.Kay 38, A.Varcoe 31, J.Heatley 24-20, G.Brown 23-22, C.Stynes 23-20, J.Stynes 23, L.Howard 23, D.Smith 22, C.Young 22-20, M.Wilkinson 21.