PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd continue great form in Louth Billiards & Snooker League

The leaders Dales Poultry & Game are stumbling towards retaining the title.

After being bottom of the league at the start of the season have turned their form around and are now in the thick of the battle for second spot after a superb 7-5 away win at the leaders Dales Poultry & Game.

The visitors took the early lead through Jack Westerby and when Sid Bett added to the scoreline they were in an unassailable position, but their hopes of a big win were dashed with James Keefe reducing the deficit for the hosts who appear to be stumbling over the line.

Louth Travel Centre stepped up the chase with an excellent 8-4 away victory at Kitchen Solutions, Since threatening to get involved in the race for the runners-up spot the hosts have gone right off the boil, Russ Howard played the captains role but that was their only highlight of the match as Henry McSpadden, Keith Selby and Mark Copeland all replied for the visitors who are six points behind the leaders who they face next which should be a very interesting clash.

N.T.Shaw of Louth enjoyed a fine home win which sees them hold onto second spot by three points, The struggling visitors Louth Volksworld were first out the blocks with Mike Armstrong firing them in front, The home side obviously didn't take to kindly to that and immediately drew level courtesy of Tom Garlick and they produced the late show with Craig Dixon driving them in front and when Malc Dixon also won both frames their opposition were well and truly buried by 8-4.

Sibjon Builders and 8 Ballers were the friendliest teams of the week as they fought out a 6-6 draw, This encounter always had a drawn look about it throughout with no player breaking the deadlock in the early exchanges and when the hosts did find a way with Pete Callaghan edging them in front it was only a brief lead with John Stynes squaring the issue up and thats how it stayed.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 16-115N.T.Shaw of Louth 18-112Louth Travel Centre 17-109P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 17-107Kitchen Solutions 17-101Sibjon Builders 16-878 Ballers 17-96Saltfleetby Snooker Club 15-92G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 16-84Louth Volksworld 15-76Breaks- J.Kay 24-22-20, D.Cohen 24-23, P.Callaghan 20, H.McSpadden 20, M.Pickard 20.