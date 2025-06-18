PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd win Louth's snooker Knockout cup

The PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd squad that have won the cup.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are this season's Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout winners after an epic two matches against the League champions Dales Poultry & Game saw them prevail by an aggregate score of 13-11.

Having a first leg scoreline of 7-5 this second helping was always going to be a close and edgy affair and so it proved, Looking to clinch the double the hosts on the night took the lead through Pete Dales even though his opponent Jordan Kay rattled in a couple of decent breaks and just like the first match they always seemed to be nesting on a lead.

But they couldn't find a way over the winning line as the tie went down to the wire with the visitors getting the necessary draw courtesy of Sid Bett who won the last two frames in a contest fitting to end any season.