PH Mountain Corrugated need just two points to retain title

By Jack Westerby
Contributor
Published 26th Aug 2024, 13:18 BST
PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd need just two points to retain the title while Dales Poultry & Game are still nesting in second spot.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd look all set to wrap up another title after beating Louth Volksworld 6-2 which puts them 15 points clear with two to go,

John Mountain and Matt Chandler (pictured) gave the hosts a great start taking the first four frames without reply, The visitors needing a win to keep their slender top two hopes going couldn't find a way back and defeat it was.

Dales Poultry & Game are still strong favourites for the runners up prize after a narrow but useful 5-3 home win over Sibjon Builders,

Matt Chandler looks set to be the captain of the Summer Snooker League Champions.

In a match that was heading towards a draw it was Joe Hunt who broke the deadlock for the higher placed hosts to clinch this victory while the away side might have left themselves to much to do to get amongst the honours list this season.

The Head Shed remain in third place courtesy of a fine 5-3 away success against Louth Travel Centre. It was a captains performance from Charlie Shaw that saw his side over the line as the rest all picked up a frame each, whether this result helps in their quest to grab second spot remains to be seen with them being four points behind while the hosts might feel they deserved a draw.

A draw it was between Saltfleetby Snooker Club and N.T.Shaw of Louth, Andy Varcoe shot the visitors in front but the home side immediately replied through Eric Watkins and that's how it stayed despite both teams trying to find a winner it didn't happen and the points were shared.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 12-70 Dales Poultry & Game 12-55 The Head Shed 12-51 Sibjon Builders 12-47 Louth Volksworld 12-46 N.T.Shaw of Louth 12-42 Louth Travel Centre 11-40 Saltfleetby Snooker Club 11-25

