P.H. Mountain Corrugated retain their Louth Summer League title
Mountain wrapped up the title in splendid form with a 7-1 away win over joint third placed The Head Shed.
The race for the top spot has probably been over for some time but it hasn't stopped the league winners from being ruthless in most matches just like this one where Simon Jenkins, John Mountain and Matt Chandler all won to seal the victory as Mark Parrinder saved the whitewash.
Gary Brown and Mark Wilkinson both won 2-0 for the visitors to make sure of that second place being well in front of the rest.
Louth Volksworld enjoyed a 5-3 home win over Louth Travel Centre and a third place finish is still a possibility.
Colin Stirton and Simon Godfrey were the driving force for the hosts while Jim Ingham was in arresting form for the visitors, who narrowly missed out on a draw.
But Steve Kemplay and Phil Williamson both had something to say about that and the comeback was complete.
