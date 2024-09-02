P.H. Mountain Corrugated retain their Louth Summer League title

By Jack Westerby
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
P.H. Mountain Corrugated Ltd are the Summer Snooker League Champions once again as Dales Poultry & Game finish second, writes Jack Westerby.

Mountain wrapped up the title in splendid form with a 7-1 away win over joint third placed The Head Shed.

The race for the top spot has probably been over for some time but it hasn't stopped the league winners from being ruthless in most matches just like this one where Simon Jenkins, John Mountain and Matt Chandler all won to seal the victory as Mark Parrinder saved the whitewash.

Dales Poultry & Game will have to settle for the runners-up spot again.

Mark Parrinder saved The Head Shed from getting an all over trim against the League Champions.Mark Parrinder saved The Head Shed from getting an all over trim against the League Champions.
They took the trip to face N.T. Shaw of Louth and came back worthy winners by 6-2.

Gary Brown and Mark Wilkinson both won 2-0 for the visitors to make sure of that second place being well in front of the rest.

Louth Volksworld enjoyed a 5-3 home win over Louth Travel Centre and a third place finish is still a possibility.

Colin Stirton and Simon Godfrey were the driving force for the hosts while Jim Ingham was in arresting form for the visitors, who narrowly missed out on a draw.

Sibjon Builders recovered from going behind to Saltfleetby Snooker Club to win 5-3.

Andy Warren shot the away outfit in front and the form book looked set to be turned upside down.

But Steve Kemplay and Phil Williamson both had something to say about that and the comeback was complete.

League Table: P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 13-77, Dales Poultry & Game 13-61, The Head Shed 13-52, Sibjon Builders 13-52, Louth Volksworld 13-51, N.T. Shaw of Louth 13-44, Louth Travel Centre 12-43, Saltfleetby Snooker Club 12-28.

