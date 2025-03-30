P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd close in on group leaders in Louth Snooker League

Jordan Kay hit a superb 62 break playing for PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd are looking good in Group A while NT Shaw of Louth are motoring nicely in Group B.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are just four points behind the trio occupying top spot in Group A after a superb 8-4 away win over Dales Poultry & Game, Its always an eagerly awaited encounter between these two sides and this latest episode didn't disappoint especially for the visitors who were given a great start by both John Mountain and Sam Done, Jordan Kay rattled in a brilliant 62 break to keep them in control and despite Lee Blanchard reminding them the hosts were still about it was Simon Jenkins who sealed the deal.

8 Ballers find themselves one of three teams locked on nineteen points at the top of Group A and they've yet to win a match so far, They came very close in this one with Glyn Cohen and Danny Cohen giving them sight of a much needed victory, but the visiting Saltfleetby Snooker Club left it late before they took a share of the spoils with Nick Carter and Pete Cash both winning so it was a 6-6 result.

Sibjon Builders remain in second place in Group B even though they lost 7-5 to N.T.Shaw of Louth, Phil Williamson gave the visitors the lead but their lofty position looks under threat now after Hayden Gavey levelled the tie up and Malc Dixon gave the hosts a valuable win as they now sit just one place below their defeated opponents just five points adrift but with a game in hand and it's still all to play for.

Louth Travel Centre stay on top of Group B after being held at home to a 6-6 draw by Louth Volksworld, It was left to the experienced Terry Robinson to lead the way for the hosts as he got them off to a flyer but that lead didn't last to long with Mike Armstrong restoring parity, Could either team find a hero in the latter stages ?, Mark Pickard had a decent 27 but the deadlock refused to be broken again and a draw it was.

Louth Billiards & Snooker league

proudly sponsored by T.MARRIS CARPETS LTD

League Tables

Group A Pld Pts

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 3 19

Dales Poultry & Game 3 19

8 Ballers 4 19

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd 2 15

Saltfleetby Snooker Club 2 12

Breaks - J.Kay 62, L.Blanchard 26-24-24, M.Chandler 24,

J.Mountain 23.

Group B Pld Pts

Louth Travel Centre 3 22

Sibjon Builders 4 21

NT Shaw Of Louth 3 16

Louth Volksworld 2 13

Kitchen Solutions 2 12

Breaks - P.Callaghan 31, M.Pickard 27, P.Williamson 22.