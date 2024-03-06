Poachers claim another shut-out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been more than 500 minutes of playing time since Travis Portas last conceded in the United Counties League - that was in the 3-1 defeat against Heanor back in January.

But bottom of the table Pinchbeck proved a tough nut to crack. The best chance of a goalless half saw home keeper Lewis Cox deny Fraser Bayliss with an good save.

The breakthrough came on the hour when Cox misjudged a backpass under pressure from Lee Beeson and the ball trickled over the line for an own goal.

Will Langford, scored his first Boston Town goal to make it 2-0

Eight minutes later, substitute Will Langford pounced at the back post to register his first goal for the club.

Liam Adams crashed an effort against the bar late but the final score remained 2-0.

That's now 6 matches unbeaten in all competitions for Martyn Bunce's side, who move up to 11th in the UCL Premier North table