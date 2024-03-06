Poachers claim another shut-out

Boston Town chalked up a remarkable 5th league clean sheet in a row as they claimed another derby win.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It's been more than 500 minutes of playing time since Travis Portas last conceded in the United Counties League - that was in the 3-1 defeat against Heanor back in January.

But bottom of the table Pinchbeck proved a tough nut to crack. The best chance of a goalless half saw home keeper Lewis Cox deny Fraser Bayliss with an good save.

The breakthrough came on the hour when Cox misjudged a backpass under pressure from Lee Beeson and the ball trickled over the line for an own goal.

Most Popular
Will Langford, scored his first Boston Town goal to make it 2-0Will Langford, scored his first Boston Town goal to make it 2-0
Will Langford, scored his first Boston Town goal to make it 2-0

Eight minutes later, substitute Will Langford pounced at the back post to register his first goal for the club.

Liam Adams crashed an effort against the bar late but the final score remained 2-0.

That's now 6 matches unbeaten in all competitions for Martyn Bunce's side, who move up to 11th in the UCL Premier North table

Town: Portas, Worthington (Tate), Millar, Maddison, Ford, Wilson, Beeson (Langford), Adams, Limb, Dakin, Bayliss; subs: Tate, Bad, Langford

Related topics:Boston TownUnited Counties LeagueTravis PortasHeanor