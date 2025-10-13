Poachers smash 11 past Pilgrims in derby clash

Boston Town Ladies

Boston Town Ladies pulled off an incredible result as they stormed to an 11–0 victory over Boston United at Haven High.

It was a dominant display by the Poachers as they exerted complete control across the pitch from start to finish.

Chances came from all directions – crosses, tap-ins, and long-range strikes – as the Pilgrims simply couldn't cope with their opponents' versatility.

Goal scorers were:

Gemma Holloway 4

Xena Redford 2

Marisha Newton 2

Lauren Holloway

Louise Graham

Grace Roberts

Player of the match was Lauren Holloway.

Boston Town Ladies are now 3rd in the Lincolnshire Women & Girls' Football League Open Age Premier Division after winning both their opening fixtures.

On Sunday (19 October) Boston travel to Deeping Rangers Reserves in the Lincoln Private Hospital County Women's Cup. Kick-off will be 2pm.