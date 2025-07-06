Podium delight for G&S Racing at a rainy Knockhill

TJ Toms on the podium at Knockhill

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team travelled north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland for round four of the 2025 British Supersport championship last weekend where TJ Toms secured his first podium finish in this year’s series and Jorel Boerboom fought hard to win his first championship point of the year for the team.

TJ Toms completed his qualifying in 15th place and began the Sprint race from the fifth row on Saturday. In chilly, rainy conditions he got a good start and made up seven places on the first lap and another two on lap two. He then passed Luke Stapleford on lap three to find himself up into fifth position.

When Ben Currie fell on lap four TJ was elevated to fourth place right behind the three leaders. On lap 10 he passed Jack Kennedy and then had to relinquish the position on lap 14 but made a final push in the treacherous conditions to pass him again and hold third place to the flag. In the feature race Toms ran a consistent race in sixth place to pick up 16 points which, added to the 20 he picked up in the first race elevates him to seventh in the standings on 63 points.

Jorel Boerboom qualified for an eighth row start to the Sprint race and got a great start, making up an amazing 10 places to 17th position on the opening lap. He was riding within a large group of riders all circulating within a couple of seconds and exchanging places throughout the race.

#2 TJ Toms, #75 Jorel Boerboom at Knockhill

At one stage he was up to 12th place but by the end of the race he crossed the finish line just outside the points in 16th position. In the Feature race Boerboom started from row eight in 19th position and again made tremendous progress passing 10 riders in the first two laps. Again he was fighting for 10th position within the group and was running in 11th for a couple of laps. He ended up in 15th place on lap 16 of 22 and remained there to cross the finish line and pick up his first championship point of the year.

Team manager Tom Fisher - wow! What can I say. The whole team is celebrating TJ’s first podium for us and also Jorel’s first championship point of the season. Who would have thought we would come away from Knockhill in horrible weather conditions with such fantastic results.

Both riders picked the right combination of tyres for the first race in such difficult conditions. Knockhill is a technically difficult circuit in the dry but in the rain its treacherous. But both riders rode so well and we came away with some great results. The team worked hard throughout the weekend and have been rewarded by this set of results. Thanks go to our sponsors and followers, we couldn't have done this without your support.

The next round is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of July 25/27.