Podium for Ellis and Clement at Snetterton

Ellis and Clement in race action

As they make final preparations for the 2025 Isle of Man TT races, Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement from North Kelsey took their F2 outfit to Snetterton for a round of the FSRA British championship and secured a podium finish in the first of two races at the Norfolk circuit.

They used Friday’s two free practice sessions to iron out any problems and made further adjustments prior to qualifying on Saturday which resulted in much quicker lap times and a fifth place on the grid for Saturday’s opening race.

As the seven lap race got underway Ellis and Clement didn’t get the best of starts but were circulating within the leading group of riders in fourth position. Although they remained in fourth throughout the race they were promoted up to third following a penalty to another rider.

After a short warm up session on Sunday they lined up for the second race and got away to a much better start and were up into second place at the first corner. But as the race unfolded they spent the final few laps fighting for position and crossed the finish line in a close fourth place.

Emmanuelle said: “We are happy with our weekend, the sensation and feeling with the F2 is back as we'd hoped and we are confident for the big start on the Isle of Man. Thank you to our sponsors, families and supporters for their help once again.”

This will be their second time at the TT races, last year they finished the first race in sixth place and won the fastest Newcomer award. Practice week starts on May 26 with the first Sidecar race on Saturday June 1 followed by race two on Wednesday, June 4.