Points for Hickman at Assen

Peter Hickman claimed points during round 9 of the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike (BSB) Championship at TT Circuit Assen. Photo by Ian Hopgood.

Louth’s Peter Hickman travelled to Holland for a round of the British Superbike Championship at Assen last weekend where, despite the dire weather conditions. he rode to a points finish in the opening race.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hickman completed the free practice sessions in 17th position and went on to progress through the first qualifying session to final qualifying which set the grid for the first race. He finished that session in 15th place to start the race from the fifth row of the grid.

But things took a dramatic turn when the heavens opened with heavy rain falling as the riders negotiated the warm up lap. Hickman returned to the pits to change tyres, missing the start and having to rejoin from pit lane in 21st position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was quick to make up places and with other riders falling in the dire conditions Hickman took his time and remained upright making up places on every lap. But the rain got worse and the track began to flood causing a red flag on lap 10 when Hickman was running in 13th place.

After a lengthy delay the race was restarted but on the warm up lap the rain returned and the race was then abandoned. A result was called at nine laps distance in the first running and half points awarded giving Hickman one and a half points for 13th place.

Lining up for the second race on the sixth row the rain clouds were threatening once again. But although there were a few drops of rain just prior to the start the rain did stay away and Hickman was soon up into 17th position and then on lap four he passed Wayne Tessels to move up to 16th.

He spent the rest of the 18 lap race fighting for position with Jaimie Van Sikkelerus and former team mate Josh Brookes for 15th place. He made it up to 15th on lap 14 but three laps later lost ground and completed the race in 19th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third race was a none event for Hickman. He started in dry conditions and was running in 21st place when the rain returned causing the red flag to halt proceedings. At the restart Hickman completed the first lap at the back of the field and retired to the pits with a technical problem, his race over.

The next round is at Oulton Park over the weekend of October 3/5.