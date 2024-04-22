Points galore for G&S Racing at Navarra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the demise of the Junior Superstock championship the G&S Racing moved up to the highly competitive British Supersport championship for the 2024 season and with a race against time to get the bikes and riders prepared they headed to Spain for the two day of test prior to the opening round at Navarra and then straight into free practice and qualifying two days later.

Qualifying completed, Jorel Boerboom started the first race from the sixth row with Sam Laffins and Asher Durham just behind on row seven. As the race got underway all three got a good start with Durham leading the way in 15th place, Laffins 16th and Boerboom in 18th. As the race progressed all three made progress and were all together on the track which caught the attention of the commentary and TV team who followed them on screen. At the end of the 12 laps Durham crossed the finish line in 12th, Boerboom 13th and Laffins 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday’s feature race over 18 laps proved even more productive for the G&S riders, starting from the sixth and seventh rows once again all three got away to a fast start and by lap four Durham was up into 11th place with Laffins 14th and Boerboom 15th. All three continued to make progress and again caught the attention of the TV cameras as Durham and Laffins battled it out for 10th place. In the end it was Durham that took the 10th position from Laffins in 11th with Boerboom just behind in 13th place.

Sam Laffins, Jorel Boerboom, Asher Durham.

All three riders leave Navarra with points scored in both races. Asher Durham 10, Sam Laffins seven and Jorel Boerboom six points.

Team manager Tom Fisher was absent this weekend as his partner presented him with a son three weeks early, congratulation to you both. Deputising for him is team owner Mark Fisher - “what can I say, I am so proud of our three riders and our team who have worked so hard over the last few weeks to get the bikes prepared. This wouldn’t be possible without the help from many companies and supporters so we thank you all. No matter how big or small you all make the difference.”