Premier League second spot confirmed for tennis aces

Captain Henry Cheer with the Boston Tennis Club under 18s boys' side.

On Sunday they were away at Corby Indoor Tennis Centre.

It was another win for the team of Seth Briggs-Williams, Will Cheer, Joshua Coghlan and Hayden Bingham.

The 6-0 result puts the Boston team in second place to Sutton Coldfield in this Midlands Division of the Premier League.

It will be Sutton Coldfield that will progress to the National Finals, held in July.

But this was a really strong effort by the team and Henry Cheer, who has captained them.

Notably, Will Cheer and Seth Briggs-Williams are an unbeaten doubles pair in this division.

In the Lincolnshire National Team Tennis competition, the eight and under Boston A red team played Grantham and had a good 11-5 result.

The team was Freddie Cook, Lottie Cook, Oliver Clubb and William Clubb.

There were three matches in the Lindum Dunlop Lincolnshire Doubles League held recently.

In the Mixed Division One of this event the Boston firsts - Danielle Mason, Will Cheer, Emma Mastin and Geoff Short – played Boston seconds’ Emily Donoghue, Tom Brooks, Poppy Gibbons and Lucas East in the closest of matches.

Every rubber went to a third-set tie-break and it was 2-2 all after the second round, bringing the deciding shoot out tie-break into play.

It was Boston firsts that secured the valuable points by winning the tie-break.

In Division Three of the Lindum Dunlop Lincolnshire Doubles Mens’ League, Sleaford had a 3-1 win against Boston fourths.

The team of Andy Clamp, David Makins, John Gibson and Ian Scott had a couple of third set tie-breaks but that was not enough to draw level and in this instance force a shoot-out.

In Division Four of the league, Boston men’s sixths played Horncastle seconds.