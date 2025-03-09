Promotion-chasing Boston Town gear up for massive derby clash

Matt Cotton made his debut at Heanor last week - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town are urging fans to back them in one of their biggest league games for years this weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poachers are pushing hard for a play-off place in the United Counties League Premier North.

On Saturday (15 March) they're at home to promotion rivals Lincoln United in what should be an enthralling local derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Town are on a remarkable 10-match unbeaten run, having won eight and drawn two since Christmas.

Their 1-0 win at Heanor at the weekend kept them in fourth place, just four points behind Lincoln United, who were runners-up last season but lost in the play-off semi-finals.

To add extra spice to the fixture, Town's current manager Chris Funnell was in charge of Lincoln United last season. He's also brought three of his former players to his new club - Kallum Smith, Ted Gibbons and Matt Cotton.

Boston Town haven't finished in the top four since they were runners-up in 2006-7 - and they've never been promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club historian Simon Ashberry said: "This is Boston Town's 60th anniversary season, so it feels extra special to see the team perforrming so well at the moment.

"The Poachers have never been promoted before, partly because there hasn't been a formalised system of promotion and relegation for much of their history. Even reaching the play-offs would be a historic achievement."

Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is 3pm on Saturday.