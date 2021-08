Pictured are the First team of captain Adrian Haigh, Harry Smith, Mark Nolan, Dave Jones, James Hewitt, and Gordon Warnes.

Gainsborough Tennis Club's Men's Firsts have been crowned winners of the Evening Tennis League Division Two.

Gainsborough managed to complete all their fixtures without losing a single match.

Gainsborough Tennis Club, on Corringham Road, will be staging the Evening League Tournament finals and league presentations on September 5, from 2pm.