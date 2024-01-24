Quickline announced as new primary sponsor for Lincolnshire Women and Girls’ Football League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rural broadband provider will support the league from January 2024 for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and the following two years until the end of the 2025/26 season.

In total 113 teams, including adults and juniors, are currently assigned to the league which covers the whole of the county of Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal involves sponsorship of cup competitions and costs incurred on pitch and referee fees.

LWGFL representatives accept the sponsorship cheque from Quickline Communications.

The funding will also enable the league to set up a hardship fund, designed to support girls and women who want to play football but are struggling to cover the cost of subs or kit and equipment.

Lynn Green, chair of LWGFL, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our new long term partnership with Quickline.

“Community is at the heart of all we do, connecting people in an inclusive environment on the football pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With so many of our league values aligning with Quickline’s we believe they are a great company to be working hand in hand with.

“This sponsorship will enable us to continue to offer high quality football provision for women and girls over the next two and a half years. And it’s thanks to Quickline that we have been able to set up our hardship fund, meaning we can be even more inclusive.”

Julie Holmes, Social Values Manager at Quickline said: “We are really pleased to have this opportunity to work with the Lincolnshire Women and Girls’ Football League.

“We’re passionate about supporting and giving opportunities to the communities we serve, and we recognise the significant role sports clubs play in community life.