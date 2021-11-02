Rudkin victorious at Grade 4 tennis tournament

Tennis news.

The Boston Indoor Grade 4 tournament took place this week.

Boston Tennis Club’s Ben Rudkin played some commanding tennis, winning the under 14 event.

He beat William Bentley (Lincolnshire) and Will Cole (Surrey) before defeating finalist Oliver Melady (Nottinghamshire) 4-1 4-0.

The weather put an end to some outdoor tennis activity this weekend and several scheduled matches were postponed.

However, one match dodged the rough conditions on Saturday when Boston’s fourths hit the road to play against Bourne seconds in Division two of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League 2021.

It was a tough match for the team of Richard Cozens, Robert Bonser, Terry Mastin and Jason Pye and Bourne were the conclusive winners.

The preceding weekend the Boston ladies’ second team - competing in the Division One for the Ladies in the LTA National Lincolnshire Winter League - Bannatyne Tennis Club.

Boston’s Florence Baxter and Martha Baxter shared the singles round with the Bannatyne ladies and the score stood at one all after the singles.

The doubles was close but edged towards the opposition 2-4, 3-4, leaving Boston 1-2 down.

Boston men’s sixths played at Horncastle in Division Two of the Mens’ event in the LTA National Lincolnshire Winter League.

Phil Wilson and Thomas Piggins lost both of their singles and competed in the doubles but just missed out.

There was a win for Boston men’s fourths in Division Two.