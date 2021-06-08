Boston Buccaneers put Nottingham Outlaws to the sword

Match action. Photo: David Dales

Following on from their tough loss at the hands of the Sherwood Wolfhunt, the Boston Buccaneers bounced back with a 12-try victory over the visiting Nottingham Outlaws.

To their credit the depleted Outlaws team never gave up.

As has become the norm this season, coach Jim Dearing was forced to make last minute changes due to injuries and unavailability with James Griffin, James Kilner, Logan Nicholson and Harry Marks all making their debuts.

From the opening minute, the confident looking Buccaneers asserted their dominance through in-form second row Steve Kilner who burst through the Outlaws line for the opening score.

Great tackling by George Baldwin and fullback Jack Rules snuffed out any attacks mounted by the Outlaws and it wasn’t long before the Buccaneers had the turnover and pressed home their attack. Underwood hit Rules on a great line to score under the posts, the extras added by John Hummel.

From the restart the Buccaneers moved the ball through great go forward by Ryan Cuthbertson and Captain Lew Wilson.

Midfield generals Jimmy Underwood and Eddie Crewe marshalled the attack well and it wasn’t long before Steve Kilner crossed the line doing his best impression of a freight train.

There was to be no rest for the Outlaws defence as barely 4 minutes later Kilner was ‘off the leash’ again after being set up by Ciaran Thompson, all extras converted by Hummel.

The Buccaneers had been trying to get the ball wide and it finally paid off when a looping miss pass from Underwood found centre Jordan Cleaver who drew the defender before popping the ball to winger George Baldwin to dive over in the corner.

To their credit, the visitors kept plugging away and were rewarded with three tries in a 10 minute spell exploiting the Buccaneers defensive complacency.

However, it was to be the Buccaneers who had the final say of the half when Steven Kilner passed to his brother James beating the Outlaws fullback to touchdown to end the half with a 32-14 lead.

The pace of the game and temperature started to take its toll on the depleted Outlaws team.

Barely a minute into the second half, new signing Harry Marks jinked his way through defenders from 50 metres out to score on debut.

From the resulting restart, Rules gathered the ball on the halfway line and, seeing half a gap, set off down field finally being brought down only metres short of the try line.

Harry Marks acting as hooker fed Underwood who floated a lovely pass to centre Luke Whitby who scored in the corner.

Props Ryan Cuthbertson and James Griffin made the hard yards in the middle of the park along with Logan Nicholson and Steve Kippax setting up great field position from which to launch yet another attack.

Captain Lew Wilson was next on the score sheet after a Ciaran Thompson offload put him in acres of space.

The Outlaws defence were powerless to stop him from 20 metres out.

It was now largely one way traffic as the Buccaneers completed their sets.

However, the visitors did make some ground and looked threatening 10 metres from the Buccaneers line.

A handling error cost the Outlaws as the loose ball was scooped up by Whitby who took the ball all the way for the score.

The Outlaws short kick off was ably covered by Kilner, but full back Rules, who never stopped looking for work, gathered the ball and weaved his way through the Outlaws defenders.

Marks and Underwood got the ball wide to a charging Jack Wright who swan dived over the line for the penultimate score.

The final score of the game was by Steve Kilner in what has become his trademark through-rather-than-around approach to defenders. The final score 64-14.

For his solid defence and ball carrying, the Brothertoft Build Ltd Man of the Match was awarded to Jack Rules.

Buccaneers: L. Wilson, J. Rules, M. Cuthbertson, R. Cuthbertson, J. Hummel, G. Baldwin, S. Kippax, C. Thompson, L. Whitby, H. Marks, J. Griffin, E. Crewe, J. Underwood, J. Cleaver, L. Nicholson, S. Kilner, J. Kilner, S. Jewers, J. Wright.

