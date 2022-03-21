Boston RFC up to highest place of the season, but injury dampens victory over Bakewell

Boston beat Bakewell on Saturday. Photo: Wayne Lagden

After 38 minutes of play, Boston's Midlands 3 East North league game was abandoned due to an injury to a Bakewell player.

The time abandonment sees Boston move to their highest position of fifth place in the table, five points above Mansfield in sixth.

Before the premature end, Boston had scored four tries.

Prop Mason Coulam showed great footballing skills to score two tries.

Winger Rob Borley outstripped the Bakewell defence with his pace and number eight Wayne Harley, whose own conversion of his try brought his personal rally to 13 points, also touched down.

Boston travel to play second-bottom Sileby Town on Saturday (KO 3pm) and will be looking to continue their winning run.