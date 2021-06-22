Boston RUFC progress to NLD Summer Cup final

Boston RUFC are one match from trophy success.

The visitors set the tone from kick off with debutant Mason Coulam putting a big tackle inand forcing a turn over which despite some slick interplay the blue and Whites couldn’t convert into points.

Boston maintained their enthusiastic start to the match in the opening quarter but were thwarted some over enthusiasm and an industrious Sleaford defence.

With Mason pulling the strings at Flyhalf and impressive interplay by Bostons Backs and Forward it seemed inevitable that Boston would break the deadlock in this high octane derby so a break away try by the Sleaford Full back brought about the first score of the game.

After a Rallying call from Captain Eldin, Boston galvanized and went back at Sleaford and it wasn't long before a impressive strike move from set piece released Cowern on the wing to score a trade mark Try.

The remainder of the 1 st half saw numerous errors in all quarters which frustrated the Blue and whites in there efforts to extend the lead.

The midway break allowed the Boston coaches the opportunity to address the frustrations the team had faced. Coaches Coates and Thompson rang the changes and the team reentered the fray, demonstrating a desire to play expansive rugby.

The introduction of Rob Borley at scrumhalf provided quicker ball to a team wanting to attack quickly. Boston continued to stretch the stubborn Sleaford defence, which was again demonstrating the determination and pride in this local Derby fixture.

Strong running and cool interplay was creating opportunities, which eventually created the chance for the impressive Oli Lord to score his first try in Boston Colours.

Following the restart Boston continued to press through the strong running of Hughes, Blanshard, Eldin and Dean, as the wizardry of Rowan Mason continued to unpick the Sleaford defence and put away the Boston Backline whom were marshaled by Chris Cook at Fullback.

A further score for Boston finished by the guile of Aram Jones was rubbed off by a peculiar refereeing decision.

A further break by Man of the Match Rowan Mason was illegally stopped which saw Captain Eldin take the points on offer to give distance on the road to a hard fought

Victory.

Sleaford dug deep to score a try in the games death throes.