Boston Rugby Club conclude home campaign with victory over Grimsby - report and photo gallery

Boston Rugby Club provided a nine try feast in front of their vice-presidents and sponsors to retain fifth place in their final Midlands 3 East (North) league home game of the season, writes John Fletcher.

Visitors Grimsby started the strongest, racing into a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes of play before the home side rallied.

Luke Fowler opened their account following a controlled period of forward play 10 metres from the try line.

A penalty try was followed by tries from Rob Borley, following a flowing backs move, Jack Wright, and Rowan Mason, with two tries converted by Matt Bray to see them enter half time 31-13 ahead.

In the second half winger Jaron Cowern opened and closed the scoring spree.

In between his brace, Ross Noble and Rowan Mason scored with Bray adding three conversions.

Boston's man of the match was Mason Coulam.

Boston's final league match will be away to Kesteven on Saturday, April 23 (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Himsworth, Fowler, Scupham, Eldin, Smith, Noble, Harley, Coulam, Cook, Bray Borley, Wright, Mason, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Gray, Blanshard, Lawman.

