Boston Rugby Club pick up first win of the season

Ashley Coates. Photo: David Dales

Boston Rugby Club secured their first win of the season with a narrow victory at Bakewell Mannerians at the weekend.

The 18-17 win on the road moved the Blue and Whites up to 10th in the Midlands 3 East (North) - their first season back competing at this level.

While Ashley Coates’ side would love to get some momentum going, Boston will have to wait for their next contest.

Following a blank week in the schedule, the Blue and Whites will return to league action on Saturday, November 20.

Belper - currently 11th in the table, a place and a point behind Boston - will be the visitors to the Princess Royal Sports Arena.