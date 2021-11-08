Boston Rugby Club pick up first win of the season

Boston Rugby Club secured their first win of the season with a narrow victory at Bakewell Mannerians at the weekend.
The 18-17 win on the road moved the Blue and Whites up to 10th in the Midlands 3 East (North) - their first season back competing at this level.
While Ashley Coates’ side would love to get some momentum going, Boston will have to wait for their next contest.
Following a blank week in the schedule, the Blue and Whites will return to league action on Saturday, November 20.
Belper - currently 11th in the table, a place and a point behind Boston - will be the visitors to the Princess Royal Sports Arena.
With six games played so far, Mellish currently top the table, four points ahead of Birstall who occupy second place.