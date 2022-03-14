Boston Rugby Club stun second-place Birstall to close in on fifth

Ashley Coates' side beat Birstall. Photo: David Dales

Boston Rugby Club's winning run continued with an impressive performance to defeat second-place Birstall, scoring five tries and gaining a bonus point, writes John Fletcher.

The Blue and Whites also narrowed the gap between fifth place Grimsby and their current sixth place to one point in the Midlands 3 East (North).

Playing against the strong wind in the first half, Boston's handling and support play was excellent and after 10 minutes they opened the scoring when captain Jack Wright squeezed into the corner.

Birstall quickly replied to level the scores 5-5, and it would take a line break from centre Jack Hobbs inside his 22 to run up the field.

Good support from Rowan Mason saw him offload to Josh Cook to score and take the team into a 10 5 lead at half time.

Boston's early pressure saw Birstall concede a yellow card and a try through Hobbs, converted by Wayne Harvey.

This extended their lead to 17-5 within five minutes of the re-start.

Utilising the elements, the home side camped in the Birstall half.

A further try via Harley and a penalty moved the team further ahead 25-5 with 10 minutes remaining.

To end a good afternoon's work, a deft kick over the heads of the defence by fly half Mason, saw man of the match Mason Coulam collect the ball to secure their fifth try.

The conversion by Harley, saw him record a personal tally of 12 points.

On Saturday they entertain Bakewell in a rearranged fixture (KO 3pm).

The Vets host Wisbeac Vets (KO 2.30pm).