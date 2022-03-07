Cowern's magical moment moves Boston Rugby Club up to sixth

Jaron Cowern. Photo: David Dales

A late Jaron Cowern try - following a trade mark mesmerising run - saw Boston Rugby Club secure consecutive away victories to move them up to sixth place in the Midlands 3 East (North) league, writes Johns Fletcher.

Boston now lie five points behind Mansfield with a game in hand after Saturday’s 24-17 win at opponents Belper.

The side welcomed flyhalf Rowan Mason back from injury who, on his return, put in a man of the match performance.

In the backs Tom Hobbs came in at fullback and Sam Gray came into the back row.

In a close encounter Boston entered half time 11-7 in arrears, with Mason recording the side’s first try, which was converted by Wayne Harley.

After Hobbs scored Boston’s second try early in the second half, ill discipline saw Boston concede numerous penalties as Belper extended their lead with 10 minutes remaining.

With time running out, winger Cowern ensured Boston secured the win, out sprinting the home side’s defence.

After the match, fellow winger Rob Borley was singled out by head coach Ash Coates for his all round performance.

On Saturday Boston entertain second place Birstall and will be looking to avenge their defeat earlier in the season.

BOSTON: Himsworth, Fowler, Scupham, Smith, Eldin, Noble, Gray, Harley, Cook, Mason, Borley, Wright, Lawmann, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Hough, Baldwin, Hall.