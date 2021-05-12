'Fantastic appetite' remains at Boston Rugby Club, says head coach

Ashley Coates. Photo: David Dales

The buzz is back at Boston Rugby Club now action has returned to the Boardsides.

The Blue and Whites’ First and Second XVs have played friendly fixtures over the past two weekends, while the Ladies’ team have also got back into the swing of things.

First XV head coach Ashley Coates has been delighted that the desire for the sport hasn’t been dampened, even by this Saturday’s awful conditions.

“We’ve had a really positive response from our guys, 50 people out each week in two teams,” he said.

“And there’s been some really positive results.

A 40-7 defeat to higher level Lincoln was followed up by a 22-17 victory at Kesteven this weekend.

Both matches were played without scrums due to Covid-friendly adapted conditions.

“We’ve just come up into their league and the scoreline doesn’t really reflect how well we beat them, we played some good stuff,” Coates added.

“There’s a nice energetic buzz around the club at the moment.

“That’s pleasing to see as well as it is a worry people don’t miss it - but it’s good to see they have and they’ve been keen to get back to it.

“The appetite to get back into it is fantastic.”

Also on Saturday, the Ladies beat Mansfield 17-10 in a friendly.

Both men’s and women’s teams will take part in tournaments in June to prepare the sides for next seasons league campaigns.

MORE RUGBY: Boston Seconds v Spalding - photos