'Hard summer' pays off as Boston Rugby Club teams complete memorable treble

Action from the first leg against the Moderns. Photo: David Dales

Boston Rugby Club completed a memorable treble this weekend as the Firsts, Seconds and Ladies were all crowned NLD Champions.

All three sides were competing in mini tournaments organised by the Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire RFU throughout June.

The Firsts secured a 44-8 victory over Nottingham Moderns in the second-leg of their final to give an aggregate score of 70-22 this weekend.

The Seconds and Ladies were also crowned champs, but not in the manner they would wish as respective opponents Bakewell Mannerians and West Bridgford were unable to fulfil the fixtures.

“It’s been quite a hard summer of games and it was a really nice feeling, and the best we’ve played all summer as well,” said head coach Ashley Coates

“It felt like everything had come together. We tried to use the summer competitions to develop our game style, which doesn’t always go smoothly.

“But it all came together on Saturday. We hit the ground running, scored early and put in a really good all round performance.

“As a club it’s a good feeling, to look at where we’ve come as a club. We feel on and off the pitch we’re getting things right.”

The Blue and Whites secured a league title and promotion via adjusted points as the 2019-20 season was ended early due to Covid.

But actually winning a competition in the flesh was a good feeling for the squad.

“Being there to celebrate the victory as a team was great,” Coates added.

“We did a coach trip, watched the Lions game and the football, making it a good day for the club.

“We always talk about making good memories and this is another memory, more silverware.

“We’re playing well together and it feels like its clicking.

“Some players have had the summer off which has allowed other players to develop, and some new lads have come into the club which has made a difference as well.

“As a coach it’s satisfying to see.”