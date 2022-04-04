Hat-tricks for Lawman and Cowern in Boston Rugby Club's 12-try demolition of East Retford

Jaron Cowern. Photo: David Dales

Hat-tricks from winger Jaron Cowern and centre Oliver Lawman saw Boston Rugby Club return to winning ways as they beat East Retford 78-0, writes John Fletcher.

After last weekend's defeat at Sileby Town, a total of 12 tries were scored in this Midlands 3 East (North) victory.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven arrived in the first half as the blue and whites entered half time 43-0 in front.

Five more in the final 40 completed the scoring.

Lawman stated the scoring spree after four minutes of play, showing good speed to touch down in the corner.

Tries followed from Matthew Deane, Jack Wright, Bruno Antunes, Lawman (two) and Cowern.

To East Retford's credit they never gave up and went close to scoring on a number of occasions, only resolute defence preventing them.

Rowan Mason, Cowern (two), Luke Fowler and Josh Cook finished off proceedings.

Wayne Harley's nine conversions brought him an personal tally of 18 points.

Boston's man of the match was second row James Smith.

The result sees Boston remain in fifth place with two games remaining.

On Saturday they entertain Grimsby (KO 3pm) in their final home game of the season.