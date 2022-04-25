High five for Boston RFC

Boston started slowly and found themselves quickly 23 -0 down.The team, however, rallied and fought back, scoring four tries two by Mason Coulam and one a piece by Lewis Eldin and Jaron Cowern.The result Ashley Coates' side having won 12 and lost 10 of their fixtures with Mellish crowned champions.The first team have one remaining cup semi-final to play in the NLD plate against Nottingham Moderns, with the final being played in August.On Saturday the Seconds travel to Horncastle.Boston: Coulam, Himsworth, Scupham, Blanshard, Eldin, Gray, Noble, Harley, Cook, Wilson, Borley, Wright, Lawman, Cowern, Mason; Replacements: Fowler, Hall, Lord.