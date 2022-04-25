High five for Boston RFC

Despite ending the league season with a narrow 23-20 defeat at Kesteven, Boston Rugby Club secured two bonus points to retain fifth place in their first season back in the Midlands 3 East (North).

By Duncan.Browne
Monday, 25th April 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:18 pm
Boston Rugby Club secured fifth. Photo: David Dales

Boston started slowly and found themselves quickly 23 -0 down.The team, however, rallied and fought back, scoring four tries two by Mason Coulam and one a piece by Lewis Eldin and Jaron Cowern.The result Ashley Coates' side having won 12 and lost 10 of their fixtures with Mellish crowned champions.The first team have one remaining cup semi-final to play in the NLD plate against Nottingham Moderns, with the final being played in August.On Saturday the Seconds travel to Horncastle.Boston: Coulam, Himsworth, Scupham, Blanshard, Eldin, Gray, Noble, Harley, Cook, Wilson, Borley, Wright, Lawman, Cowern, Mason; Replacements: Fowler, Hall, Lord.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Boston RFCNorthBostonAshley Coates