"It's a big deal for us!" Niall Thomson joins Boston Rugby Club coaching team

Thomson (right) with Coates. Photo: David Dales

Boston Rugby Club have added Niall Thomson to their coaching team.

Thomson has formerly been head coach at Market Rasen & Louth and also Spalding, where he helped bring through Josh McNally, who now plays for Premiership side Bath.

“I worked with him previously with UK Armed Forces and he was coaching RAF Ladies Rugby and turned them into quite a formidable force,” explained Blue and Whites head coach Ashley Coates.

“Recently he moved back into the area. I don’t know why he left Market Rasen, but I saw that he had and thought ‘if I could get him to Boston he’d raise the level of what we’re doing.

“He’s a very, very qualified coach and it’s a big deal for us. I think you’ll see that as we develop over the next year.”

Boston will compete in a mini tournament this month as a return to competitive rugby, and Coates believes Thomson is on board at the right time as he can use these matches to get to know the squad.

“I’ve got a great coaching team in place but it’s an unexpected bonus to have Niall join us,” Coates added.

“It’s perfect timing. and his expertise will add to where we want to go as a club.”

The Blue and Whites will entertain Spalding on Saturday and travel to Sleaford on June 19.