Jack Wright hat-trick helps Boston Rugby Club bounce back with big win over Sileby Town - report and pictures

A nine try display, which included a Jack Wright hat-trick, saw Boston Rugby Club secure their third league win and move to seventh place in the Midlands 3 East (North), writes John Fletcher.

After last week’s loss to second place Birstall (26-10), the coaching staff were looking for the squad to bounce back, against their mid table rivals.

Playing against the strong wind, the visitors opened the scoring after seven minutes of play and it would take until the 20-minute mark before flyhalf Rowan Mason ghosted his way through the defence to put the home side in the lead.

The conversion by Ollie Hausermann made it 7-5.

Four further tries, from Wright, Jaron Cowern (who ran from inside his 22 to score), Sam Gray and Ollie Hausemann, had Boston enter half time 33-5 ahead.

The second half saw a stop start performance as they scored four further tries via Mason, Wright (two) and James Smith, who had provided a deft off load to Wright to score previously and showed good support to score his first senior try.

Hausermann recorded a personal tally of 19 points, one try and seven conversions.

Boston’s man of the match was front row Will Scupham.

On Saturday Boston entertain East Retford (KO 2.15pm) and all support is welcomed.

BOSTON: Coulam, Himsworth, Scupham, Dean, Eldin, Gray, Manning, Noble, Hausermann, Mason, Borley, Hobbs, Wright, Cowern, Hall; Replacements: Kemp, Smith, Hughes.

Boston Development's match against Gainsborough away was postponed and will be rescheduled later in the season.

