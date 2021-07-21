Luke Fowler named new Boston Rugby Club captain as Lewis Eldin leaves role on a high

Lewis Eldin. Photo: David Dales

Luke Fowler is the new Boston RFC club captain, after Lewis Eldin stepped down from the role.

Eldin’s tenure ended on a high as he lifted the NLD Cup following a two-legged final victory over Nottingham Moderns, completing a memorable summer for the Blue and Whites, who also secured promotion following the 2019-20 campaign.

“A lot of the success has been based around the energy Lewis has provided and what he’s generated around the club in getting people playing,” said head coach Ashley Coates

“It’s a fitting way to send him off, although he’ll still be playing, for him to lift a trophy.

“It was rewarding for him but also the right tone for us to say thank you for all he’s done over the past three years.”

Fowler has now take on the club captain role, although the First XV captain is yet to be named.

“Luke Fowler has taken over but he’s predominantly our Second XV captain,” Coates added. “In pre-season we’ll look to see who stands out as First team captain.”

Boston’s Firsts, Seconds and Ladies’ teams all won their respective NLD Cups as the competitions were rolled out after the sport was put on hold for more than a year.