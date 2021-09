Boston Rugby Club began life in the Midlands 3 East (North) with a home defeat to Lincolnshire rivals Kesteven, beaten 27-43. Ashley Coates' highflying side secured promotion after Covid-19 brought the 2019-20 campaign to an early end. However, they were made to wait more than a year for league actions in their new surroundings due to the pandemic. The Blue and Whites will return to action this Saturday, away at Mansfield.