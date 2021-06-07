MATCH ACTION: Boston RFC v Spalding RFC

Photos by David Dales...

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:56 am
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:58 am
Boston RFC v Spalding RFC. Photo: David Dales

Boston Rugby Club secured a 30-15 victory over Spalding RFC at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites - who have recently added former Market Rasen & Louth and Spalding head coach Niall Thomson to their coaching ranks - began their return to competitive rugby with victory in the mini tournament held throughout June to help clubs get prepared for the new campaign in September.

Ashley Coates’ side will now turn their attention to facing Sleaford away on June 19 in their other group contest.

Boston RFC v Spalding RFC. Photo: David Dales

The top sides in the two Lincolnshire groups will progress to a two-legged final held on June 26 and July 3.

