MATCH ACTION: Boston RFC v Spalding RFC

Boston Rugby Club secured a 30-15 victory over Spalding RFC at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday.
The Blue and Whites - who have recently added former Market Rasen & Louth and Spalding head coach Niall Thomson to their coaching ranks - began their return to competitive rugby with victory in the mini tournament held throughout June to help clubs get prepared for the new campaign in September.
Ashley Coates’ side will now turn their attention to facing Sleaford away on June 19 in their other group contest.
The top sides in the two Lincolnshire groups will progress to a two-legged final held on June 26 and July 3.