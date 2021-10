Boston Rugby Club will entertain Ashfield at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday. Ashley Coates’ side are still looking for their opening victory of the Midlands 3 East (North) campaign. They currently sit 10th in the standings, one place an a point above Ashfield, who are also winless. The Blue and Whites were beaten 29-5 at Nottingham Casuals at the weekend, as Ashfield lost 24-8 to Birstall. Boston’s Second XV beat Wisbech Seconds 33-17 at home on Saturday.