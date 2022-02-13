Ollie Chessum makes England debut in victory over Italy

Today was a day Ollie Chessum will never forget - as he made his England debut.
The 21-year-old Lincolnshire ace came off the bench in a 33-0 Six Nations victory over Italy in Rome.
Chessum, who plays for Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers, replaced Sale's Tom Curry in the 65th minute as the Red Roses led 26-0.
Chessum, a 6’7” forward, began playing at Carre’s Grammar School before representing home-town club Sleaford.
Boston-born Chessum also had spells with Nottingham, Newark and Kesteven on his way to the Premiership.
Chessum didn't make the matchday squad for last week's 20-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.
But he was named on the bench for today's contest, getting the nod from Eddie Jones as he earned his first cap.