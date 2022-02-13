Ollie Chessum makes England debut in victory over Italy

Ollie Chessum runs with the ball during the Guinness Six Nations match between Italy and England at the Stadio Olimpico. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Today was a day Ollie Chessum will never forget - as he made his England debut.

The 21-year-old Lincolnshire ace came off the bench in a 33-0 Six Nations victory over Italy in Rome.

Chessum, who plays for Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers, replaced Sale's Tom Curry in the 65th minute as the Red Roses led 26-0.

Chessum, a 6’7” forward, began playing at Carre’s Grammar School before representing home-town club Sleaford.

Boston-born Chessum also had spells with Nottingham, Newark and Kesteven on his way to the Premiership.

Chessum didn't make the matchday squad for last week's 20-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.