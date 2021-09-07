Sleaford RFC will honour a founder member

Rugby news. Photo: Getty Images

Sleaford RFC are hosting a naming ceremony to honour one of its founding members, Colin Davies, ahead of Saturday's home clash with Ollerton.

Colin was one of the first band of brothers to start up the rugby the club in 1978 and held many roles over the years from player, coach and club president to name just a few.

His commitment and dedication helped so many get involved and enjoy the sport of rugby and his legacy of the red and blacks family is still paramount today in the very values that that make up the fabric of the club.

Sadly, Colin recently lost his wife who was a long term supporter of the club, so in true honour of such a legend and his family the club is dedicating the clubhouse social area to him.

The club would love to welcome members old and new to join in the celebration and discover some of the history behind Sleaford RFC.

The dinner will be held from 1pm and tickets, priced at £10 including two courses, can be obtained by emailing [email protected]

Rugby not only offers great physical benefits but also team sports are great for mental health as well. Being part of a team provides friendship, social interactions, support, guidance and most importantly fun.

At Sleaford RFC the core values are sportsmanship, respect, unity, family and community - or SRUFC for short.

These key areas are embodied in all aspects from coaching right through to our youngest members.

Training is happening right now and the club will be hosting various events and taster sessions for new players to come and have a go over the coming months.