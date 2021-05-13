Victories for Sleaford RFC junior sides

Rugby news.

Two Sleaford Rugby Club junior sides tasted success this weekend.

The under 15s beat West Norfolk in a very competitive game, with both sides seeming equally matched on the pitch.

The enthusiam and teamwork from both teams combined with some fantastic fast play action resulted in a great, well fought battle and a well deserved victory for Sleaford.

Sleaford won 22-12 with tries from Ben Thornton, Isaac Harding-Hodder, Luca Foster and Morgen John (converted by Will Bayes-Green).

Taylor Johnson was man of the match.

The under 16s academy played their first match, also facing West Norfolk.

Harvey Lewington-Coyle charged through to score as Sleaford trailed 7-5 at the interval.