Victories for Sleaford RFC junior sides

Two Sleaford Rugby Club junior sides tasted success this weekend.
The under 15s beat West Norfolk in a very competitive game, with both sides seeming equally matched on the pitch.
The enthusiam and teamwork from both teams combined with some fantastic fast play action resulted in a great, well fought battle and a well deserved victory for Sleaford.
Sleaford won 22-12 with tries from Ben Thornton, Isaac Harding-Hodder, Luca Foster and Morgen John (converted by Will Bayes-Green).
Taylor Johnson was man of the match.
The under 16s academy played their first match, also facing West Norfolk.
Harvey Lewington-Coyle charged through to score as Sleaford trailed 7-5 at the interval.
After moving 10-7 ahead courtesy of Cole Chown, Aidan Smith collected his own chip to make it 15-7.